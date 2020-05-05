Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. ISOLATED HIGHER GUSTS ARE POSSIBLE IN THE STRONGER SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. * WHERE...BITTERROOT VALLEY, MISSOULA, HIGHWAY 93 SULA TO LOST TRAIL PASS, AND LOLO PASS. * WHEN...FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&