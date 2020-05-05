MISSOULA - The Lolo National Forest announced they are planning to reopen campgrounds within the forest by Memorial Day weekend after they were temporarily closed due to COVID-19 concerns.
According to a release from Lolo National Forest, they will also gradually reopen rental centers on May 13 depending on seasonal availability and conditions.
“We are looking forward to opening these sites for public use and enjoyment. Camping and recreating on the Lolo National Forest is an activity individuals and families look forward to experiencing every summer,” Carolyn Upton, Lolo National Forest Supervisor, said in the release. “While we understand there may be some excitement from the public to return to their favorite recreation areas, please continue to follow local, state, and federal guidelines on staying safe.”
The forest says visitors should expect some closures and adjustments in procedures as they slowly reopen.
The forest says they will alert those renting out cabins and lookouts if there are any adjustments to their reservations. They remind visitors reserving cabins to clean the cabins upon arrival and departure with their own cleaning equipment, since the forest does not clean them between rentals.
The forest also reminds visitors trailheads are still accessible but discourage any large gatherings of 10 or more people.