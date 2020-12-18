HELENA - Gov. Steve Bullock announced Friday healthcare workers at rural hospitals and long-term care facility residents are next in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Montana.
Gov. Bullock also announced via press release Montana's distributed vaccine doses expected to arrive by the end of the year have been decreased by 20% by the federal government -- from 60,000 doses reduced to 48,000.
Gov. Bullock stated the following in his release:
“It’s disappointing news that our anticipated allocations of the vaccine have been reduced, but our priorities remain the same to protect those most vulnerable to severe disease or death from the virus and those who have been serving on the frontlines. We are best utilizing the resources available to further reduce the strain on our hospitals and to save lives.”
According to the Gov. Bullock's release, 300 nursing homes and assisted living facilities are receiving distributed shipment of 6,825 Pfizer doses -- the first continuing distribution to long-term care facilities.
The federal government is working with pharmacies at CVS, Walgreens and Big Sky Managed Care Pharmacy to provide COVID-19 vaccination services on location for long-term care facility residents, Gov. Bullock's release states.
Furthermore, Montana is anticipating a shipment of 18,300 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week -- the same number of doses originally anticipated; however, Gov. Bullock's release says that amount is expected to drop in the weeks ahead.
The complete list of locations where the vaccine will be delivered is expected to be released next week.