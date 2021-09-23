Madison County Board of Commissioners hosting meeting to discuss COVID-19 and quarantine guidelines

VIRGINIA CITY, Mont. - The Madison County Board of Commissioners is holding a meeting on Sept. 23 to discuss COVID-19 and quarantine guidelines.
The meeting will begin at 4 p.m. in the Madison County Administrative Office Building on the second floor in the Courtroom.
There will also be a section for public comment during the meeting.
You can also join the meeting virtually by clicking on this link: https://bit.ly/2ZvHYhL. The meeting number is 2550 241 7882 and the password is VCMadison (82623476 from phones and video systems).
Attendees can also join from a mobile device at +1-406-418-9388,,25502417882#82623476#. Or you can join by phone at +1-406-418-9388.