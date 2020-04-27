The following is a press release from Malmstrom Air Force Base.
MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, Mont. – In response to guidance from the Public Health Emergency Officer and guidance released by the Governor of Montana, Malmstrom Air Force Base announces changes today to base restrictions put in place in response to COVID-19.
There are still no confirmed cases on Malmstrom AFB. Malmstrom leaders continue to work with state and local leaders to monitor the situation in Montana and the rest of the nation. Based on evaluations conducted by the PHEO, base leaders have decided to relax certain restrictions that were implemented due to COVID-19.
- The Commissary, Exchange and Shoppette will expand available hours for all authorized patrons, including retirees and veterans.
- The Visitor Control Center will maintain appointment-only access in an effort to decrease extended interactions.
- The Child Development Center and Youth Center will reopen. Child care will be limited to those approved to return to work.
- The fitness center will open to all eligible patrons with designated hours of access for different groups to ensure social distancing guidelines are enforced.
- The Chapel will begin transitioning to in-person worship services with limitations on seat spacing.
- The Malmstrom Museum and Air Park will reopen to normal hours of operation while limiting group sizes and enforcing social distancing.
- The base theater will open operations with the closure of every other row and seat spacing. They will also limit the amount of people to 100 or less.
- No additional base access restrictions are in place at this time; however they may be implemented or enhanced in the future under increased HPCON levels.
To mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19, Team Malmstrom will continue to implement base-wide proactive measures under HPCON Charlie such as members teleworking from home, minimum manning procedures, shift work and limiting gatherings.
“We continue to respond to the challenges COVID-19 brings with two priorities in mind: executing our no-fail mission and taking care of the health and safety of all of Team Malmstrom,” said Col Jennifer Reeves, 341st Missile Wing Commander. “While measures may be relaxed in some areas, we must continue to enforce strict measures in others to ensure we can continue to execute one of our nation’s most critical national capabilities.”
Malmstrom AFB personnel should continue to follow Center for Disease Control guidelines and avoid large gatherings, limit close contact with others, and maximize social distancing and personal hygiene.
The DoD and Malmstrom AFB will continue to follow the guidance from the CDC for this outbreak and will continually assess the need for further restrictions and adjust accordingly as the situation evolves. For the latest base specific information on COVID-19, visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MalmstromAirForceBase/ or the Malmstrom AFB website at https://www.malmstrom.af.mil/Home/COVID-19/. We will answer questions and discuss more information publicly on Facebook live town hall on Thursday, April 30.