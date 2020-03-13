GREAT FALLS- Malmstrom AFB says there are currently no confirmed coronavirus cases on base, however, they are implementing a public health emergency.
During a press conference Malmstrom says one person on base and their family are being tested for the coronavirus because the person had known contact in their travel history.
There are currently no results and the test has been sent to the state testing lab in Helena.
Malmstrom Air Force Base’s commander has declared a public health emergency and has raised the Health Protection Condition from zero to ALPHA.
The move comes based on the recommendation of the Malmstrom Public Health Emergency Officer.
A release from Malmstrom says the declaration will provide Malmstrom AFB the tools necessary to protect their Airmen and their families and limit the spread of the virus.
Base leaders will be enabled to take actions that promote protection, such as closing base facilities, limiting non-mission essential activities, restricting movement, or implementing quarantine or isolation for select individuals during the public health emergency.
The declaration will be in effect for 30 days unless otherwise terminated or extended.
The release is as follows:
MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, Mont. – Based on the recommendation of the Malmstrom Public Health Emergency Officer, the base commander has declared a public health emergency and has raised the Health Protection Condition from zero to ALPHA.
According to the declaration by Col. Jennifer K. Reeves, “I have been notified by my Public Health Emergency Officer (PHEO) of a public health situation on our installation involving COVID-19 that requires immediate action. Based on the PHEO’s recommendation and the results of a preliminary investigation, I am declaring a public health emergency.”
This declaration will provide Malmstrom AFB the tools necessary to protect our Airmen and their families and limit the spread of this virus. “The risk to the base population remains low, but it still exists and that’s why preventive measures such as washing hands frequently and practicing good hygiene are critical to the success of our efforts at protection,” said Col. Reeves.
Declaring a public health emergency enables base leaders to take actions that promote force protection, such as closing base facilities, limiting non-mission essential activities, restricting movement, or implementing quarantine or isolation for select individuals. The declaration is in effect for 30 days unless otherwise terminated or extended.
“Force health protection is our top priority, and we will continue to ensure that Air Force personnel have the most up-to-date information on appropriate measures to prevent potential spread of the virus. We are doing everything we can to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. Our Airmen and their families, live, work and attend school in this community and we are committed to doing our part to limit the spread of this virus,” said Col. Reeves.
Raising the HPCON level to ALPHA aligns with existing precautionary measures. HPCON A measures are designed to mitigate a limited health threat posed by COVID-19 to base personnel that has the potential to rapidly move into an area. The measures include educating personnel on the threats and precautionary measures, and reviewing plans to limit communication of the disease.
“Our command staff and the PHEO will coordinate activities and share information with state, local, tribal and territorial officials responsible for public health and public safety to ensure our response is appropriate for the public health emergency,” said Col. Reeves.
For the latest information on COVID-19, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Defense Coronavirus websites at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/.