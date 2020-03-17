GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Malmstrom Air Force Base listed a number of changes, closures, and cancellations due to COVID-19 on its Facebook page Tuesday.
Changes
- Base Exchange- Monday-Friday open 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. There is no change to weekend hours.
- Express-no change to operating hours.
- Express-Roller Grill items(hot dogs, tornados, roller bites) will be bagged and placed in the warmer cabinet. Customers will no longer be able to bag their own items right off the grill.
- Burger King hours 9a.m.-3 p.m. and drive thru only.
- Food Court (Subway, Popeye’s) Take out only no on-site dining. No change to hours.
- Malmstrom Fitness Center: Due to unforeseen system issues, 24/7 Access is unavailable at the Fitness Center until further notice and will only be open during manned hours:
- Monday – Friday: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Weekends/Holidays: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Closures
- Theater is closed.
Postponed
- Women's Leadership Panel - April 2020
- Career & Education Fair - Until Further Notice
- Chief Induction Ceremony - Until Further Notice
- Airman Leadership School Class 20-D Graduation - Until Further Notice
- Maintenance Professional of the Year Banquet - Until Further Notice
Cancelled through the end of March
- Youth programs: Leadership Club, The Arts, Kick Butts Day, Cultural Cooking Project, Smart Girls, Tween Night, The Arts, 4-H STEM/Robotics, Passport to Manhood, Super Saturday Archery Ham Shoot
- Grizzly Bend: Jumpin' Java
- Airman & Family Readiness Center: Bundles for Babies, Everything EFMP, What Do I Want To Be And How Do I Get There
- Auto Hobby shop: Auto Body Basics Class
- Library: Babies and Toddlers, Girls Who Code, Storytime, Escape Room
- Arts and Crafts: Craft Night
All classes below cancelled through March 2020:
- COLLEGE 101 – (Enlisted and Officers) - March 17, 24, 31
- SKILLBRIDGE PROGRAM- March 18, 2020
- SKILLBRIDGE PROGRAM QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS - March 18, 2020