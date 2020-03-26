GREAT FALLS - Malmstrom Air Force Base is increasing the Health Protection Condition (HPCON) in line with Air Force bases all over the nation as the spread of COVID-19 becomes a more considerable danger.
Malmstrom is bringing the HPCON from a Bravo to a Charlie, meaning the Air Force base is taking more rigorous action to reduce the spread of COVID-19, according to a release from Malmstrom.
"We are taking proactive steps to encourage all our Air Force members and families to follow Force Health Protection and CDC guidance to avoid contracting or spreading respiratory illnesses like the flu or COVID-19,” 341st Missile Wing Commander, Col. Jennifer K. Reeves said in the release. “We are also taking steps to educate and safeguard our military and civilian personnel, family members and base communities in preventing widespread outbreak.”
Malmstrom says they are toughening up social distancing rules and imposing a shelter-in-place policy.
The release says the Malmstrom Child Development Center/Youth will shut down by the end of Thursday, March 26. Commissary and Exchange will restrict the number of people in the store, according to the release. Malmstrom says they have yet to enforce more rules.
For further information on COVID-19, visit Malmstrom's Facebook page or at their website.