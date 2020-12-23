This week we've seen doctors and medical professionals across the world dancing to show their excitement over the vaccine. This comes as Cascade County is still getting more doses delivered.

City-county health department employees, emergency responders, and frontline medical workers across the county are next in line to receive the vaccine over the next few days, including staff with the Great Falls Fire Rescue. The county is expecting a shipment of 100 doses of Moderna’s shot to arrive any day.

Public Health Officer Trisha Gardner says so far she's been getting positive feedback from people who've had their first shot. According to Gardner, a few nurses and healthcare professionals in town say they're feeling pretty good after receiving the first round of Phizer's vaccine last week. She says many are comparing it to getting the flu shot. A handful of people across the world have had severe allergic reactions, but so far that number is not climbing quickly and Cascade County has not reported any severe negative reactions.

"We've been in pretty close contact with both Benefis and Great Falls Clinic

most everyone says it's pretty similar to the flu vaccine. Maybe a sore arm, but they haven't had any side effects otherwise,” said Gardner.

Although side effects are not common so far it's still possible to feel under the weather after getting the shot, but there's no need to panic.

Gardner explains, “It’s pretty normal to get a little fatigued or everything else when you do activate your immune system like that. That's a normal response. It tells us our immune system is working. So it doesn't surprise me that a lot of people are experiencing that."

She's just excited to finally be able to protect frontline workers as they battle the virus and reminds everyone that we're still not fully in the clear with the vaccine just yet. A second round of shots are expected to be shipped next month. Anyone taking the Phizer vaccine will get a second round 21 days after their first, people using Moderna’s vaccine will receive a second 28 days after their initial shot.

People should continue carrying out recommended safety precautions to stop the spread through the holidays.