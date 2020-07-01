MISSOULA - Officials in Missoula are in support of health order to require face coverings, to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
In a letter sent to Health Officer Ellen Leahy, Missoula Mayor John Engen and county commissioners expressed their support.
The letter reads in part:
"As COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Missoula County and data suggest that masks are among the measures that can limit spread of the virus, this step seems reasonable and timely. And while an ordinance requiring face coverings is an option for local government, a health order allows for enforcement through licensure in businesses accustomed to enforcing health standards to operate.
Such an order has our strong support, along with that of what we believe to be a strong majority of the Missoula City Council, Missoula County Commissioners, businesses and residents.
Because we know you’re inclined to pursue this action, we wanted to formalize our support through this letter and strongly encourage haste in putting the order in place. Letting another half-month pass would be a shame. We know too that your staff is fully committed to addressing COVID-19, and we are willing to assist you with any additional resources you might need and believe the Emergency Operations Center could provide resources to ensure success by providing a resource the public could direct their concerns to."
A special meeting of the health board is being organized, according the county. It's unknown at this time when that meeting will take place, or when a health order requiring masks would take effect.