MISSOULA, Mont. - As cold and flu season arrives and we continue battling COVID-19, the Missoula City County Health Department (MCCHD) urges any Missoula County resident with COVID-related symptoms to get tested at their facilities for free—regardless of whether you have health insurance at the time of your visit.

COVID-19 testing at the County Clinic at Flynn Lane and the County’s Mobile Clinic is available to residents experiencing COVID-like symptoms, which are often comparable to the common cold and flu.

MCCHD’s testing facility at 4025 Flynn Lane is open seven days a week and offers testing by appointment only. The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The mobile testing clinic brings testing options directly to the more rural parts of they county for equitable testing opportunities, according to the MCCHD.

On Tuesdays, the mobile clinic is located at the Clinton Fire Station from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the Seeley Lake Community Foundation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. On Thursdays, the mobile clinic is located at the Lolo Community Center from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the Frenchtown Fire Station from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

MCCHD testing facilities cannot test individuals for the common cold or influenza, but if an individual is sick with COVID-19 they say their tests will be able to detect the virus in most cases, which helps individuals identify what their illness is, along with determining next steps for health and safety.

MCCHD would also like to reiterate the importance of staying home while sick during this pandemic. Some people who contract COVID-19 will only display mild symptoms. People should not mistake this as a less serious illness and should NOT continue about their normal business if sick.

If a person has a mild case of COVID-19 and they accidentally pass the virus onto another person, that person could experience serious complications or even death from the virus. This is why it is critical to avoid others if you have any COVID-like symptoms, stay home when sick and seek testing immediately.

For entities and individuals wishing to support MCCHD in sharing this important message, you can download a poster here, that advertises their testing services. This flyer can be posted in business windows, apartment building bulletin boards, and other appropriate high-visibility areas.

The same measures we have encouraged throughout the pandemic--wearing a mask, social distancing and hand washing--are also useful tools to prevent a cold or the flu this winter season. MCCHD also strongly encourages the public to get flu shots this season.