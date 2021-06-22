MISSOULA, Mont. - As a part of the National Month of Action, the Missoula City-County Health Department’s mobile vaccine clinic will make stops at several different events in Missoula to vaccinate residents before the 4th of July.
The mobile vaccine clinic will be at the following locations:
• June 24, Clinton Fire Station, 20300 US Hwy 10 E, Clinton, MT 59825, from 3 to 7 p.m.
• June 26, Imagine Nation Brewing Co.’s Queers and Beers Pride Event, 1151 W Broadway St, Missoula, MT 59802, from 5 to 8 p.m.
• July 2, WinCo Foods, 2510 S Reserve St, Missoula, MT 59801, from 4 to 7 p.m.
• July 4, Historical Museum at Fort Missoula’s 4th at the Fort, 3400 Captain Rawn Way, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to residents ages 18 or older and the Pfizer vaccine to residents ages 12 and older.