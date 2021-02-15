The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport
Weather Warning for...
Missoula International Airport /MSO/
for the following threats...
The occurrence of long duration light to moderate snowfall.
Light snow will continue through noon today. Steady light to
moderate snowfall is expected this afternoon through the evening
hours. Snowfall rates up to 1/2 an inch per hour are expected this
afternoon and evening. Snowfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are
expected through midnight tonight.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning: heavy snow, particularly
in the Missoula valley, affecting the evening commute.
Snowfall rates up to one inch per hour are expected during the
evening commute. For the Winter Weather Advisory: snow
expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 7 PM MST this
evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 7 PM this
evening to noon MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be dangerous in the Missoula valley for
the evening commute. Travel will be impacted thereafter by
continuous light to moderate snow through noon Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
