MISSOULA - Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) has outlined a plan, as statewide school closures go into place Monday.
Governor Steve Bullock announced the closures Sunday.
MCPS issued the following release on Monday:
MCPS closes March 16 through March 27, 2020 in accordance with Governor’s directives
In accordance with Governor Bullock’s set of directives and guidance to slow the spread of COVID19 and protect vulnerable Montanans, including closing of public K-12 schools, social distancing measures, and limiting visitation at nursing home facilities, Missoula County Public Schools will remain closed from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27, 2020. This closure may be extended, based on guidance from the State Health Department and/or the Governor’s office.
Effective immediately, all sports practices and driver’s education programs are suspended along with all Life Long Learning Center programs and classes. This includes any activities or practices that were planned over Spring Break. All of these activities as well as other school related activities will be suspended, at least through Friday, March 27.
“We understand that school closure can be a hardship for our students and families. We will be working during Spring Break to develop plans for access to our school lunch program as well as other critical student services during the closure. We will have plans in place by March 23,” noted Superintendent Rob Watson. “Our MCPS COVID-19 Response Team will be meeting throughout the day on Monday and we will share updates with our staff, parents, and the community as soon as we can.”
Several post-spring break activities will need to be postponed, rescheduled or canceled. The ACT test to be given to all Juniors on March 24 will need to be rescheduled. There is a make-up day later in the spring. We have also had questions about the District Music Festival - coming up in early April. We assume this event will be canceled but we are still waiting for the final word from the Montana High School Association. If you have questions about specific activities at your school, please check with your building Principal.
The CDC has also just released new guidance today regarding large events and mass gatherings. Starting immediately and for the next 8 weeks, the CDC recommends canceling all events of 50 or more people. For this reason, from now until May 8, MCPS will be canceling or postponing any school event that exceeds this limit as well as any event that may be smaller than 50, but includes members of our community interacting with students/staff at the event. Exceptions to this rule would be any event that is essential to the function of the school, for example the school lunch program or the after school care programs at our K5 schools.
The Food Bank has these current sites open for meals during our spring break: • Travois Village: Lunch: 11:30am – 12:00pm Monday – Friday • Futura Mobile Homes: Lunch: 12:00pm – 12:30pm Monday – Friday • EmPower Place at MFB&CC: o Breakfast: 9:30-11am Wednesday & Friday o Lunch: 11 am – 1:30pm – Monday – Friday o Supper: 5-7pm Monday, Tuesday & Thursday only
The District requests that parents submit any questions or concerns they have that have not been addressed by our current public information in this email. The MCPS COVID-19 Response Team will be monitoring this form in our continuing response within our school district.
If you have medical questions about COVID-19, please contact your health care provider or the Missoula City County Health Department at 258-INFO (258-4636).