MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) posted to Facebook Thursday, warning the public of COVID-19 vaccine scams that have been making their rounds.
MCSO warns people to never pay an individual or company claiming they can get you early access to the vaccine or offering home delivery.
If you believe you have come in contact with a scam, you are advised to report it to the FTC at reportfraud.ftc.gov or file a complaint with your state or territorial attorney general through consumerresources.org.
MCSO wrote:
If you get a call, text, email — or even someone knocking on your door — claiming they can get you early access to the vaccine or offers home delivery of the vaccine, STOP. That’s a scam! Don’t pay for a promise of vaccine access or share personal information. Instead, report it to the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov or file a complaint with your state or territorial attorney general through consumerresources.org, the consumer website of the National Association of Attorneys General.
When it comes to vaccine scams, federal and state, and local officials are seeing a surge and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) warns that more scams are ahead.
TIPS to avoid COVID-19 vaccine-related fraud:
* Visit Missoula County's Vaccine information website (covid19.missoula.co) for up-to-date information
* Call 406-258-INFO (4636) for local vaccine information
* Watch trusted local news outlets for information
* Check the FDA’s website (fda.gov) for current information about vaccine emergency use authorizations.
* Don’t share your personal or health information with anyone other than known and trusted medical professionals.
* Check your medical bills and insurance explanation of benefits (EOBs) for any suspicious claims and promptly report any errors to your health insurance provider.
* Follow guidance and recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other trusted medical professionals.