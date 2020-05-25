Memorial Day is usually one of the busiest days for campgrounds, but this year every park near Missoula had some empty lots.
"You'd normally think this would be full on this weekend, but obviously it isn't," Marek Panasewicz said as he was setting up his RV.
The Missoula KOA is usually sold out memorial day weekend, but this year that was not the case.
"Our reservations have been down quite a bit since COVID-19." KOA Owner Laurie Wisey said, "We have had a lot of cancellations and we did have campers on the campground this weekend but down quite a bit from previous years."
Its not just Missoula campgrounds getting hit hard, Panasewicz is on a road trip with his wife and two dogs (Benny and Jet) and he said every campground they stopped at has been barren.
"The park we stayed at in west Yellowstone, it holds about 270 RVs, there were only ten in the whole park which is a bit sad," Panasewicz said.
As he sets up his rig in Missoula, Panasexicz noticed a few changes in the RV park.
"If people are coming from out of state we register them curb side check in, and they are not allowed to use our pool or hot tubs," Wisey said.
But those restrictions didn't stop him.
"We come here pretty much every year and we planned this a long time ago so we decided to go right ahead,"Panasewicz said.
Other campgrounds around Missoula like Camp Jellystone and Jim and Mary's RV Park also reported lower numbers this year.