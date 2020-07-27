HELENA - The Montana High School Association Board agreed on a plan returning to fall sports in 2020 amid COVID-19 in a meeting:
The MHSA Board agreed on different directives, requirements and considerations on getting back to MHSA Fall Activities with the help of national, state and local experts from the CDC, NFHS Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC), the Governor’s directives, state and local health departments and feedback from out-of-state activity associations.
In a release from the MHSA Board, fall sports and activity schedules will follow in different tiers based on the COVID-19 situation at the time.
The following are the COVID-19 general requirements and considerations for each fall sport and activity: