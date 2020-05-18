With pork production plants closed down in the Midwest, many farmers are forced to euthanize thousands of their pigs, but one Bitteroot woman is doing her part to make sure that food doesn't go to waste.
Thousands of Minnesota pigs will never make it to market. As more pork producing plants close, farmers are forced to thin their own heard.
"We put down sick pigs because we feel sorry for them, but to have a healthy pig and take a rifle to shoot it, its unreal," Minnesota Pig Farmer Doc Hoehm said with tears in his eyes.
Here in Montana those pigs wont go to waste, thanks to one woman who is buying semi trucks full of Midwest pigs and selling them in the Bitterroot.
"I was talking to one of my contacts over there and he owns a trucking company and he said he knew a guy who had pigs he needed to sell and they had the trucks available so that's how it got started," Katelynn Rennaker said.
Rennaker then posted to Facebook seeing if her friends in the Bitterroot would want to buy any pigs too. In just two days she got more than 200 orders.
"I have one more truck coming this week that one is all sold, and I have a lot of interest and commitments on more its just a matter of finding the processors that can take care of them," Rennaker said.
One truck can carry 180 hogs! Rennaker said she will be donating at least two pigs per truck to local food banks.
She's also looking for folks to sponsor donated pigs to help cover the cost of processing the meat for the food banks.
Orders and sponsors can be placed over Facebook.