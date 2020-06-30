MISSOULA - Minor League Baseball announced Tuesday, the cancellation of its 2020 season.
This means the newly named Missoula PaddleHeads will not take the field this summer.
“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” said Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O’Conner via a press statement. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”
The PaddleHeads released the following statement:
Like everyone throughout the Minor League Baseball community – fans, players, team personnel, and staff members – we are disappointed we will not be able to have Missoula PaddleHeads baseball at Ogren Park Allegiance Field this season. This is an unprecedented time in the sports world (and our world as a whole), and we appreciate your understanding as difficult decisions are made in light of the current situation in which sports teams and leagues across the country find themselves. We look forward to the return of professional baseball to Missoula next season and are focused to make it better than ever for our community and fans.
“Today the cancellation of our season was made official,” said PaddleHeads Vice President Matt Ellis. “It was an outcome that we feared was going to be a reality. As a team and front office, we are crushed knowing that we will not be able to provide our professional baseball product to our community and fans this season. But we will continue to work hard for its return next year and make sure our product delivers on high quality affordable family entertainment.”
We will now focus our energies towards the 2021 baseball season. Ongoing PBA discussions between Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball continue and we are optimistic we will have affiliated minor league baseball at Ogren Park Allegiance Field next year and for years to come. We will continue to keep you up-to-date of any and all developments on this front as decisions are made and information becomes available.
Our staff is working to contact all season ticket holders directly to discuss their relationship with the ballpark going forward. Please be patient as we work to get in touch with everyone. We will offer all season ticket holders a refund for all monies paid for the 2020 season.
As permitted by state and local guidelines, we will host events at Ogren Park Allegiance Field this summer, including Thursday Movie Nights, Trivia Tuesdays, PRIDE Night, the second annual Indigenous Celebration & Powwow, and much more. We hope you will join us for these events this summer to enjoy the ballpark atmosphere we all know and love. Please follow our social media channels (@GoPaddleHeads) and visit our website for more information on events that will be held at Ogren Park Allegiance Field this summer.