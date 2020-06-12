MISSOULA - The Missoula Art Museum recently reopened and on top of the many COVID-19 precautions now in place at the museum, there are also new exhibits and programs for the whole family.
The MAM is open for normal hours, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Masks are required inside the museum however they have some available for guests that are laundered after each use. Enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures have also been put in place.
To help meet social distancing guidelines, some classes and programs at the MAM will be moved outside to the Art Park, creating a fun and safe learning environment.
This summer the MAM is offering a variety of free programs for people of all ages. For adults, the MAM is offering tours guided by a staff member for completely free. The Lunch Club is another option where people are encouraged to bring a bag lunch for a mini tour and conversation through the galleries.
For teens, every Thursday starting June 25 from 2 to 4 p.m., the MAM is hosting free open studio time. Teens are encouraged to bring in their own artwork or use materials provided to make their own creations. Pizza and other snacks will also be provided during this time and sessions will be held in the Art Park, weather permitting.
The MAM is also offering summer camps for kids that will follow local and national health guidelines. With spacious classrooms, the Art Park, and museum galleries filled with engaging art, there are many options for kids to learn in a safe environment.
More details can be found at missoulaartmuseum.org .