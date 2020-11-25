MISSOULA - The Festival of Trees in downtown Missoula usually looks like a forest of beautifully decorated trees in one room. But as with many traditions, this year the festival will look a little different.
"With the tour of the trees we have the trees in one location and everyone comes and walks though the enchanted forest, but with COVID that's not a viable option," Downtown Missoula Partnership Executive Director Linda McCarthy said.
With the support from several businesses, the 20+ year tradition will continue with COVID-safe considerations.
"We have taken the trees and spread them out to 9 different locations through out downtown mostly retail shops and businesses," McCarthy said.
From Wordens Market, to Bike & Type, to Mary's Mountain Cookies and many others. And instead of auctioning off the trees at the end of the festival, this year the winners will be drawn from a raffle.
"Anybody can go look at the trees from outside or inside the building whatever your comfort level is, and you can drop your tickets in the bucket for whatever tree you are trying to win," McCarthy said.
The trees will be on display from Friday, November 27 through Sunday, December 6.
The downtown partnership will then draw winners and deliver the trees on December 7. You can buy raffle tickets from the Downtown Missoula Partnership, they also have a list of all the tree locations.