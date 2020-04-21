The Missoula City Council voted in favor of buying a motel Monday night in order to provide shelter for homeless folks who have tested positive for COVID-19.
After hours of questioning from city council members and the public, the ending vote was 9 to 3.
The council members who voted against buying the motel say it was over priced. Councilman Jesse Ramos said the city did not properly have the site audited.
Other concerns were the condition of the building. The Sleepy Inn has a history of poor health inspections and council members asked about the possibility of meth contamination.
Those in favor of buying this motel say this was a necessity in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Multiple council members cited the recommendation from the Missoula City County Health Department to buy the hotel to be sure they can contain the spread of the coronavirus.
"I couldn't think of a better plan, I hope we don't have to use this facility but hope is not a very good plan during a pandemic. We need to move forward and do whats right," Councilwoman Heather Harp said after casting her yes vote.
The sleepy inn will be purchased for $1.1 Million and the city will use TIF funds to pay for it.