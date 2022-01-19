MISSOULA, Mont. - As many are ordering at-home COIVD-19 tests, the Missoula City-County Health Department is giving guidance on what you should do if you end up testing positive at home.
The health department says residents who test positive should isolate themselves, inform their close contacts they tested positive and fill out a form for the health department.
For more guidance on the steps you should take if you do test positive at home for COVID-19, you can visit Missoulainfo.com.
“The health department’s COVID-19 website provides a roadmap for positive individuals and close contacts,” says Incident Commander Cindy Farr, “We want residents to make use of this valuable resource.”
If you have symptoms of COVID-19 but test negative for the virus at home, you are encouraged to book a PCR testing appointment.
For questions or to request a follow-up test, you can call the health department at 406-258-4636. Residents are being reminded that COVID-19 tests are not being offered at 301 W. Alder street and residents who come in seeking tests will be told to call 406-258-4636 to book an appointment for our 3665 W. Broadway location.
