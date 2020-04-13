In an effort to practice social distancing Missoula City Council has made the switch to completely virtual meetings. They held their first one Monday night.
Their meetings will all be streamed online through the city's website and on cable channel 109, so don't try and show up to the city council chambers.
Even though they have made the move to online meetings, the council still wants to hear from you. There are many ways to make your voice heard, from snail mail, to e-mail, or even dropping off a letter.
The city also set up a phone line so viewers can call in during public comment period.
"Folks will call and the software will line them up as they come in then folks can offer their comments and then hang up. Just like a telethon or radio program," City Clerk Marty Rehbein said.
The number to call during public comment is 406-552-6799 ext. 177250
The city is also hoping to have e-comment abilities by the end of April where folks can click on the online agenda and leave comments there.