MISSOULA - Today Missoula's City Council will vote on whether to purchase a motel to use as a COVID-19 shelter.
Right now, they are considering the Sleepy Inn Motel on Broadway St. The proposal states that the City of Missoula would purchase the Sleepy Inn Motel for $1.1 million. It would be paid for by tax increment funds from the Urban Renewal District II, and Missoula's mayor would accept ownership of the property.
The motel would be used to house people who have been ordered to isolate themselves due to COVID-19, but don't have a home or a place to successfully do so.
The Missoula City Council is also considering the Sleepy Inn because of its close location to St. Patrick's hospital and other health facilities, according to the proposal.