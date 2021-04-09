MISSOULA, Mont. - A vaccine positivity campaign is being launched to encourage Missoula County residents to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine, and combat misinformation.
The Missoula City-County Health Department along with multiple community partners launched the campaign, titled, “Come Together: Vaccine for every Montanan.”
The campaign aims to combat misinformation by providing widespread accurate information about the vaccines, and will utilize the reach of multiple community partners to get vaccine information out to the public, while also supporting local businesses and COVID-19 relief organizations.
Businesses and organizations interested in partnering with the campaign are encouraged to reach out to the health department who will provide educational materials on the vaccines that entities can share with employees or customers.
Entities interested in supporting the campaign can reach out to the health department’s liaison officer, Steve Robertson at 406-544-6051 or via email at srobertson@missoulacounty.us.
Participating businesses and organizations will also be given graphics that can be co-branded with business logos.
Missoula Public Health says partner businesses have already suggested co-branded materials ranging from posters advertising discounts for vaccinated persons to clothing and merchandise supporting COVID-19 vaccines and more.
Also as a part of the program, the health department will start doing daily and weekly giveaway drawings at their vaccine clinic in partnership with a different business each week starting April 11.
An art competition will also soon be launched to decorate the walls of the vaccine clinic, and the health department will invite local musicians to play music to patients at the clinic.
Additionally, the health department says they will be working with local organizations and community councils to launch a volunteer initiative to spread accurate and helpful vaccine information, as well as help individuals make plans to get vaccinated through canvassing and networking.
“The Missoula City-County Health Department is excited to come together with local businesses, organizations, and individuals to cultivate Montanans’ collective creativity and vision around the important cause of protecting our community against COVID-19, supporting local businesses, and returning to normal,” Missoula Public Health wrote.