MISSOULA- The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) announced they are preparing to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine after they received doses Thursday.
According to MCCHD, they received 300 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, however, right now there are not enough doses for all those who fall under the Phase 1A umbrella, and it is unknown when the phase will be completed.
“MCCHD is working with all local vaccine distributors to identify and prioritize remaining Phase 1A workers and divide vaccination appointments among us all asour allotments allow,” MCCHD wrote in a release.
Although most of the vaccine that is being distributed and given in Missoula County will not be through the health department, they say they are pleased to take a largely collaborative role with other local health care providers.
All current local vaccine partners have agreed to share information, joint planning and coordinate public messages about vaccine availability to help roll out the federal COVID-19 vaccine plan in Missoula.
Vaccine information will be posted as soon as it is available on MCCHD’s website here.
MCCHD says once we get to a point where vaccine distribution will go to the general healthy public, distribution will be similar to getting a flu vaccine.
“Doctors, clinics, and pharmacies like Walgreens, CVS, and Albertson’s will make vaccines available to people. Many of those entities are still making preparations and will release more details when they are finalized,” the health department wrote. “We kindly ask the public to forego calling these entities with questions right now, as distribution to the general public is not expected until late spring 2021 at the earliest, and they likely cannot offer answers to most questions the public will ask of them.”