MISSOULA, Mont. - Starting next week, the Missoula City-County Health Department’s mass vaccination site at the former Lucky’s Market at the Southgate Mall will be the only mass vaccination site in Missoula County.
Other mass vaccination sites that will no longer be doing first dose clinics will continue to do second dose clinics for patients who got their first dose with them according to the health department.
You can schedule an appointment with the Missoula City-County Health Department online here.
