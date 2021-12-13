Missoula City-County Health Department to merge COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinics

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City-County Health Department is preparing to merge its COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinics to one new location.
The new facility will be down the street from the current testing center at 3655 W. Broadway, on the corner of Flynn Lane and W. Broadway.
According to the health department, the other centers' leases end at the end of December, creating an opportunity to consolidate.
COVID-19 Incident Commander Cindy Farr said the one location will be more efficient, making it easier to oversee both operations
The single location will also help with staffing shortages because they can cross train people.
"A lot of the people that are able to do testing can also administer vaccine," Farr said. "This way we have a more robust staff that can kind of step in if we’re having a really heavy vaccine day, then they can help administer vaccines. If we’re having a really heavy testing day then they can do testing."
Farr said the health department has improved staffing overall, but is still looking for vaccinators.
With that need, she encourages people to call ahead to schedule an appointment.
Testing will still be drive thru while the main floor of the building will be used as the vaccination clinic, helping mitigate possible spread of the virus.
COVID-19 testing will start at the new facility December 20. Vaccinations will start December 27 and will continue for the foreseeable future.
As of December 6, MCCHD reports 35% of fully vaccinated Missoula county residents have received their booster.