MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City-County Health Department is now offering booster doses of the Moderna and Janssen Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to eligible county residents in addition to Pfizer boosters.
The boosters will be available by appointment only at the health department’s vaccine site at Southgate Mall.
Before scheduling an appointment, make sure you fit one of the criteria below:
-65 years and older (Moderna/Pfizer)
-Age 18+ who live in long-term care settings (Moderna/Pfizer)
-Age 18+ who have underlying medical conditions (Moderna/Pfizer)
-Age 18+ who work or live in high-risk settings (Moderna/Pfizer)
Anyone who previously received a Janssen J&J shot is eligible, according to the health department.
You must wait at least six months between your second dose and booster dose for Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. For J&J, qualified individuals should wait two months between their first one shot dose and the booster.
The health department is asking county residents to be sure to bring along their COVID-19 vaccination record card.
You can schedule your appointment at: https://mcchdcovid.timetap.com/#/.