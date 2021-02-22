MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City-County Health Department is opening a vaccination clinic to Phase 1B, Tier 1 patients at the old Lucky's Market in the Southgate Mall Tuesday, Feb. 23.
According to a release from MCHD, they are distributing 300 of the first-dose of the Pfizer vaccine to Missoula County residents classified under Phase 1A and Phase 1B, Tier 1 -- which includes those 70 years old and older, Native Americans and other people of color 16 years and older.
Patients may schedule an appointment online beginning Monday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. They will need an email address to make the appointment. Once the appointment is successfully reserved, patients will receive a confirmation email including the time, location and materials they will need to bring to their appointment.
Patients may call 406-258-INFO (4636), option 3, to reserve an appointment if they do not have internet accessibility or expertise. However, the county asks patients to reserve appointments online if they can.
Appointments cannot be changed once reserved and they are limited to one per person. Appointments are required to receive a vaccine and walk-ins are not acceptable.
MCHD wrote patients who reserve an appointment for this first COVID-19 vaccine dose, are committing to taking their second dose exactly three weeks from the day of receiving their first dose at the same time as their first appointment.
MCHD added there will be a second-dose vaccination clinic at the Adams Center Sunday, Feb. 28 but there will not be a first-dose vaccination clinic at the location over the weekend.