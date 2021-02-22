Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Fast snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting to 40 mph. Visibility less than 1 mile at times. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 7 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult following a cold front this evening. Patchy areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&