MISSOULA - Missoula County is reporting 45 active COVID-19 cases with more than 260 close contacts.
"That is a lot of spread, it is very concerning," said Health Officer Ellen Leahy in a video briefing Monday. "And even those of us that expected this type of leap in spread, as we begin examining the cases and seeing how quickly it happens, it can be very alarming."
Leahy said the county will move away from its Sentinel Testing, testing those without symptoms and no known exposure, to testing symptomatic individuals and their close contacts.
Montana reported its highest single-day confirmed case count Monday, with 56 confirmed cases.
