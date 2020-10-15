MISSOULA - Missoula County health officials are announcing new health orders in senior care facilities and retirement homes in Missoula County beginning Friday to manage and decrease COVID-19 transmission.
The new health order bans visitors from entering the facilities, requires residents and patients to wear facemasks and requires workers to wear more personal protective equipment, according to a release from Missoula, City-County Health Department.
“Numerous congregate care and residential facilities serve residents and patients of advanced age in Missoula County,” Missoula City-County Health Officer Ellen Leahy said in the release. “With more than 60 confirmed COVID-19 cases currently associated with residents, patients, and staff at facilities like these, additional required prevention measures are now needed to better protect individual and public health.”
Below is the full health order signed by health officer Leahy: