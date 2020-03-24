MISSOULA - Missoula County health officials announced they are extending the mandated order shutting down certain businesses through April 15, and adding beauty salons, tattoo, and massage businesses to the order.
County health officials announced the mandated closure begins Tuesday night at 11:59 p.m.
The closure does not apply to physical therapy or chiropractic services licensed by the state.
The following is a release from Missoula City-County Health Department:
"EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY in Missoula County and until 11:59 pm on April 15:
1) The following places are closed to ingress, egress, use, and occupancy by members of the public:
a, Restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses, and other similar establishments offering food or beverage for on-premises consumption,.
b. Alcoholic beverage service businesses, including bars, taverns, brew pubs, breweries; microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, tasting rooms, special licenses, clubs, and other establishments offering alcoholic beverages for on-premise consumption,.
c. Cigar bars;
d. Health clubs, health spas, gyms, aquatic centers, pools and hot springs indoor recreational facilities,
e. Movie and performance theaters, nightclubs, concert halls, bowling alleys, bingo halls and music halls;
f. Casinos
2)The places subject to this Order are permitted to offer food and beverage using delivery, window, walk-up and drive through through service. Walk-up services are required to keep customers at least six feet apart and allow no more thao five people inside an establishment for pick-up and each individual or party, such.as a family with young children in tor, shall be kept at least six feet apart from each other at all times .
EFFECTIVE at 11:59 pm March 24, and until 11 : 59 pm April 15, 2020 the following establishment and activities in Missoula County shall be closed to the public:
1) All body art establishments,.
2) All hair and cosmetic salons;
3) All massage servicing except those contained within state-licensed physical therapy or chiropractic practices .
EFFECTIVE at 11:59 pm March 24, stores and all retail establishments in Missoula County not otherwise affected by this or any Governor's Directive shall maintain a separation of at least six feet between customers in line for assistance and check-out inside and outside facility.
These orders may be notified and/or expanded and the effective dates may be extended and may be pre-empted by future directives of the Governor that are stricter than those contained within this City-County Health Officer Order."