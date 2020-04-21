MISSOULA - Missoula County health officials are announcing the county's COVID-19 testing facility was delivered 500 testing swabs Tuesday.
The Missoula City-County Health Department said in a release now that the county has more testing supplies, they are now able to test a wider range of people who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, rather than limiting testing to those over older than 65 years or those with weakened immune systems.
“We know that there are more COVID-19 cases out there in our community,” Incident Commander of the health department’s COVID-19 response team Cindy Farr said in the release. “We know that we have community spread in Missoula. These supplies are vital to our efforts to figure out how many cases are really out there.”
Missoula County recently opened up drive-thru testing for anyone having COVID-19 systems with an appointment set up in advance at no cost.
Farr said in the release she worries of people misunderstanding the low amounts of confirmed cases leading them to believe there is little threat of COVID-19 spreading. However, she says COVID-19 is still present and stay-at-home orders have helped decrease the spread. She added, with more testing availability, the county can pinpoint COVID-19 infections more easily.
“We’re excited that we’re able to offer this service to our county, and are encouraged by the supplies coming our way. We want people to take advantage of this opportunity and give us a call,” Farr said.
To schedule an appointment, call 406-258- INFO(4636) and press two to be directed to a nurse. The county urges Missoulians and health care workers experiencing symptoms to get tested. Appointment scheduling is open Monday through Thursday.