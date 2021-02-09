MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City-County Health Department announced Tuesday they are canceling their on-the-go COVID-19 testing services for Seeley Lake, Lolo and Frenchtown this week.
MCHD wrote in a Facebook post the cancellation is due to difficulties experienced with the traveling testing unit in Clinton Tuesday.
On-the-go testing for Seeley Lake has been cancelled for Tuesday afternoon due to winter road conditions.
In addition, MCHD also cancelled testing services for Lolo and Frenchtown for Thursday, Feb. 11 due to freezing temperatures.
MCHD wrote they will resume testing services in these areas once it is safe to do so.