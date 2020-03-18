Movie theater
Photo: Beatrice Murch / MGN / CC BY 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/

MISSOULA - Missoula County health officials are adding gyms and theaters to the mandated closure in regards to coronavirus response beginning Wednesday night.

The following is a release in part from the Missoula City-County Health Department:

"1) All theaters of all types including movie, video, and live performance theatres in Missoula County shall be closed effective at 11:59 pm March 18, 2020; and

2) All gym and exercise, work-out and fitness centers shall be closed effective 11:59 pm March 18, 2020.

3) State-licensed physical therapy services that operate on an appointment-only basis within a facility otherwise closed by this order are exempt. This exemption does not apply to personal fitness and/or training services.

4) This order will remain in effect 11:59 pm March 24 when it may be amended and/or extended."

