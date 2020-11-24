MISSOULA - An inmate tested positive for COVID-19 during the jailing process at the Missoula County Detention Center, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) reported Tuesday.
MCSO says in a release facility workers isolated and tested the inmate after the pre screening and health assessment when they informed them they previously tested positive for the virus. The test came back positive
This marks the fourth inmate testing positive for COVID-19 during jailing process at the Missoula County Detention Facility.
In the release, MCSO states:
"The Missoula County Detention Facility stringently adheres to CDC guidelines for the health and safety of the public, staff, and other inmates. The information provided by the inmate prompted jail staff to initiate pre-established operating guidelines, isolate the inmate in an area designated for this purpose, and initiate a COVID-19 test. Test results were received within 48 hours. These measures ensured that the inmate had no contact with other inmates in the facility."
MCSO says facility nurses will keep isolating, observing and treating the inmate until they clear them.
MCSO will not specify the date the inmate was jailed to protect their privacy.
Facility workers are continuing to sanitize, preform pre-screening and everyday health evaluations to reduce the spread of COVID-19, according to MCSO's release. In addition, MCSO adds in the release facility workers are isolating and testing inmates if specified during the screening, limiting bookings and requiring facility workers to wear masks.
MCSO says they are working alongside the Missoula City- County Health Department for further guidance in examining health and safety measures for facility workers and inmates.
"Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is grateful for the cooperation and ongoing effort by all law enforcement agencies and City-County Health Department in enforcement of COVID-19 measures at the Detention Facility," MCSO writes in the release.