Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... MULTIPLE THREATS OF SNOW AND WIND. COLD NORTH WINDS AROUND 20 TO 30 MPH ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP AROUND 7 PM, ACCOMPANIED BY LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW FOR A FEW HOURS. A QUICK INCH OF SNOW IS EXPECTED BUT HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE BY 10 PM.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS ONE TO TWO INCHES. EXPECT A RAPID CHANGE TO MODERATE SNOW RATES AND COLDER TEMPS BETWEEN 6 TO 8PM FOR THE MISSOULA VALLEY AND 7 TO 10PM FOR BITTERROOT VALLEY. NORTH WINDS GUSTING TO 35 MPH. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&