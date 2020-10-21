MISSOULA - An inmate at the Missoula County Detention Facility (MCDF) has tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.
According to a release from the MCDF, the inmate was experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and was isolated and tested after a pre-established screening and health evaluation during the booking process. The inmate's results came back within 24 hours.
These protocols are to ensure safety of the public, facility workers and other inmates.
MCDF is continuing to isolate, monitor and be treated by facility nurses. The inmate will leave isolation once approved by a public health nurse.
MCDF adds they are following protocols to reduce COVID-19 transmission by increasing cleaning and sanitation efforts, pre-screening, performing health evaluations every day, isolating and testing if needed, limiting bookings and requiring workers to wear masks.
MCDF is in cooperation with the Missoula City-County Health Department in determining more protocols when necessary.
"Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is grateful for the cooperation and ongoing effort by all law enforcement agencies and City-County Health Department in enforcement of COVID-19 measures at the Detention Facility," MCDF writes in the release.
MCDF will not share when the inmate was arrested to protect their privacy and health information.