MISSOULA - The Missoula City-County Health Department is taking its COVID-19 testing on the road to serve rural communities in the county.
The first mobile testing clinic will be set up in Clinton on Thursday, at the Clubhouse parking lot, near the Clinton Elementary School.
Testing is by appointment only and is available for all Missoula County residents or healthcare workers experiencing the following symptoms, or caring for someone who is:
• fever
• cough
• shortness of breath
• sore throat
• chills
• muscle pain
• vomiting
• diarrhea
• new loss of taste or smell
Clinton-area residents are asked to call 406-258-INFO and select option 2 on Wednesday, to schedule an appointment for Thursday. Testing at the mobile clinic is free.
The mobile testing clinic will be similar to the testing site at the Missoula County Fairgrounds, where patients drive up and perform the test on themselves.
“We know that increasing testing is still key to suppressing the spread of COVID and keeping it from resurging in our communities,” COVID-19 Incident Commander Cindy Farr said in a press release. “After we see how this first clinic goes in Clinton, our hope for the future is to bring mobile testing to our outlying communities once a week.”
The Missoula fairgrounds testing site will be closed Thursday, and will open again on Friday.