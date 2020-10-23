MISSOULA - The Missoula Municipal Court is temporarily closed due to postentail COVID-19 exposure among court staff, Missoula County announced Thursday.
According to the Missoula County website, court workers are working off-site due to the potential exposure, thus, possibly delaying work operations.
The municipal court is postponing all hearings scheduled before Nov. 6. The court asks those being represented by an attorney to reach out to them with questions on appearance requirements. The court will reach out to those representing themselves or they will send the new court date in the mail.
For initial appearances on a new charge, the Missoula County offers an option to pay online. For those required to appear in-person or for those who prefer to, have a two-week extension on their citation.
Missoula County is also lengthening the deadline for any payments to the court. Missoula County reminds the public they can pay online, by mail or by the drop-box located at the Missoula City Hall entrance.