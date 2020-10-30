MISSOULA - Missoula County is reporting another COVID-19 death Friday, marking 17 total in the county.
In a Facebook post by the Missoula City-County Health Department the person was a man who was 70 years-old or older.
MCCHD will not share any additional details to protect the privacy of the man and his family.
"We send our thoughts and sympathies to the family, friends, and community members affected by this loss," MCCHD writes in the post.
COVID-19 Briefing || Today Missoula County reports 90 new COVID-19 cases since yesterday. There are currently 641 active...Posted by Missoula City-County Health Department on Friday, October 30, 2020