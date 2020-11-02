MISSOULA - Monday, Missoula County health officials are reporting two COVID-19 deaths in the county from over the past weekend.
According to Missoula City-County Health Department's Facebook post, the two individuals who died due to COVID-19 associated issues were both men. One was aged between 40 to 69-years-old and the other was aged over 70-years-old.
MCCHD will not share any further information on the deaths.
Missoula County currently has 21 total COVID-19 associated deaths as of Monday.
"We send our thoughts and condolences to those families, friends, and community members most impacted by these losses," MCCHD writes in the post.
