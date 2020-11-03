MISSOULA- The Missoula City-County Health Department is reporting an additional COVID-19 related death of a Missoula County resident.
A release from the health department says this death is in addition to two deaths reported earlier Tuesday.
The individual was a man who was 70 years or older.
“The health department and local government leadership send our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones impacted by this loss at this difficult time,” the health department wrote in a release. “We urge community members to continue being supportive of each other’s health by diligently practicing good hand-washing hygiene, limiting social circles to five or fewer people, maintaining six feet of safe space between others, wearing cloth face-coverings that fully cover the nose and mouth, and staying home when experiencing any symptoms of illness.”