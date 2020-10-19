MISSOULA - Missoula County health officials are reporting an additional death due to COVID-19 Monday.
According to a Facebook post from Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD), the individual was middle-aged or older and they passed away Sunday.
MCCHD will not share any additional information out of respect for the individual's family.
As of Monday, eight Missoula County residents have died due to COVID-19.
