MISSOULA, Mont. - At least 2,000 children in Missoula have received or have appointments to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the first week it was available for ages 5 to 11.
A release from Missoula County says officials with the Missoula City-County Health Department, Community Medical Center, Missoula County Public Schools and Curry Health Center at the University of Montana say vaccine clinics are filling up quickly after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended last week that children ages 5 and older receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Appointments are still available and parents can find vaccine options online here.
Families with questions or concerns about the vaccine can also call the Community Medical Center’s free Nurse on Call Line,406-327-4770, from 5 to 7 pm through Thursday, Nov. 18.
According to the release, pediatricians with Community Children’s are volunteering their time those evenings to answer questions about the vaccine for ages 5 and older.
They will not be able to provide specific medical advice for individual children; however, they are available to answer questions and address concerns about the vaccine and connect families with primary and specialty care providers, if necessary.