MISSOULA - Beginning Monday, several services in Missoula County will be adjusted based on recommendations from the CDC and the Missoula City-County Health Dept.
The following are releases from the county:
Effective March 16, 2020 — The central library building, all Missoula Public Library branches, and mobile outreach will be closed until further notice. All library programs, events, classes, and group activities have been cancelled. Curbside service and home delivery for pre-reserved items will be available soon. For details, please call the Library at (406) 721-2665 or email: mslaplib@missoula.lib.mt.us.
Please be advised of the following changes effective Monday morning, March 16, 2020 in the delivery of Missoula County services in our departments that experience the heaviest public traffic at the Missoula County Courthouse. These changes are based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the City-County Health Department to employ social distancing and maintain a distance of 6 feet in public places.
The Clerk & Recorder/Treasurer/Motor Vehicle Office (courthouse annex - first floor) will transition to providing all services online. Customers can access drop boxes in the lobby of the Missoula County courthouse annex (near the Liquid Planet coffee shop) to drop off paperwork for clerks to process throughout the day.
Missoula County Justice Court (courthouse - first floor) will begin to ask customers to utilize the customer service window in the west hallway and wait a 6 foot distance from others who may be waiting to access services. Additionally, the first row of the gallery in each courtroom will be closed to maintain a distance between the counsel tables, jury box, the bench and observers.
Clerk of District Court (courthouse - second floor) will begin allowing only two customers at a time to approach customer service windows in their office. Others will be asked to wait a 6 foot distance in the rotunda from others waiting to access services. Pro Se litigants are encouraged to email their paperwork to the Clerk of Court's office - clerkofcourt@missoulacounty.us - and the regular fee will be waived. Customers are encouraged to use the online marriage application system.
Other departments in the Missoula County Courthouse including the County Attorney's Office and the Sheriff's Office already employee customer service windows. Customers to those windows are asked to maintain a distance of 6 feet from other customers who may be waiting for assistance.
All county departments are in the process of reviewing their operations to ensure a clear distinction between essential and non-essential functions with public health and safety as our primary concern. Missoula County will be communicating changes to services and operations based on those distinctions tomorrow and will provide regular updates to the media.