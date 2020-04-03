MISSOULA - Missoula County is holding the primary election on June 2 through a mail ballot only in concerns for the spread of COVID-19.
According to a post from Missoula Votes , the Missoula County Commission decided to not hold elections at polling places, but rather through the mail.
The county is still allowing same-day registration; however after May 26, the county will require voters to register in-person. That being said, the county requests voters complete registration, if they have not done so, before May 26.