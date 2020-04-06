Missoula College Health Students join fight against COVID-19

MISSOULA - Some health-program students at Missoula College of the University of Montana are joining the battle against the coronavirus pandemic even before they graduate.
MC health programs include nursing, respiratory care, medical assisting, surgical technology and radiology technology. Dan Funsch, interim associate dean and chair of the Department of Health Professions, said all programs have rearranged schedules for classes and clinicals to move students into the area workforce as rapidly as possible. All classes and labs also have been moved online.
“Many of our students have jumped into the workforce even before graduation,” Funsch said. “We are doing whatever we can to facilitate this process. COVID-19 has created an acute need to immediately bolster our frontline health care professionals."
He said the college’s health programs have suspended student clinical rotations at this time to conserve valuable personal protective equipment for area health care professionals already in the workforce. The college also wanted to avoid exposing students to unnecessary risks.
Additionally, MC’s Respiratory Care Program maintains four ventilators for training, and those were made available to area hospitals. The Surgical Technology Program also has donated nearly 1,000 masks, gloves and gowns to area health facilities.