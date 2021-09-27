MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula City-County Health Department began administering Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccinations to eligible residents Monday.
“We’re looking forward to helping county residents, but it’s important to remember there are some limitations to the boosters,” MCCHD COVID-19 Incident Commander Cindy Farr said in a release.
Eligible patients include:
- 65-years-old and older,
- Residents of long-tern care facilities,
- 18 to 64-year-olds with underlying health conditions or have a heightened risk of contracting COVID-19 due to their workplace environment
- Those who have received the Pfizer vaccine at least six months prior
MCCHD is administering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots at the Southgate Mall in Missoula by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 258-INFO (4636), option 3 or visit covid19.missoula.co. Patients should bring their COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to their appointment.
According to MCCHD's release, there has been confusion regarding the booster shots and third doses. Third doses have been authorized since August for those who are immunocompromised.
“We’ve had lots of questions about the differences between boosters and third doses,” Farr said. “The third shots are for a fairly small number of patients, while the boosters approved this month are available to the groups authorized by the FDA and CDC.”
MCCHD is still offering first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at this time. They are out of the Janssen vaccines at the Southgate Mall clinic until further notice. Patients may schedule an appointment or walk in.