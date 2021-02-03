MISSOULA, Mont. - After Missoula's first public vaccine clinic last Sunday, the county already has its sights set on an additional clinic next week.
County officials say since the first clinic went off without a hitch, this time they are doubling doses administered.
"That first clinic went really well it exceeded our expectations and it certainly exceeded my expectations," Missoula County Vaccine Coordination Team Nick Holloway said.
Last Sunday over 400 folks got vaccinated at the University of Montana. This Sunday the county is planning to vaccinate 800 more using a similar clinic layout.
"People were in and out in about 25 minutes and that includes that 15 minute waiting period after the shot and you really can't get people through much quicker than that," Holloway said.
Missoula County is in phase 1B, meaning only folks older than 70 and people of color over the age of 16 are eligible for the vaccine.
Organizers want to thank the public for speeding up the process by showing up to appointments on time and with all the necessary paperwork in hand.
"We really credit the public for coming prepared and we hope they come equally prepared this time," Holloway said.
Plus everyone who gets their first dose at a public clinic are automatically signed up for a second dose appointment.
Online registration for Sunday's clinic opens up at 1 pm Thursday, if you are hoping to get an appointment its best to log on early because last week all appointments were full in only a few hours.